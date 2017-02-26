Jimmy Kimmel trolls Donald Trump with live tweet during the Oscars

Halfway through the Academy Awards on Sunday, host Jimmy Kimmel was a little concerned that President Donald Trump had not responded to any of the many barbs directed at him during the night and decided to take matters into his own hands.
Hey @realDonaldTrump u up?— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) February 27, 2017
The tweets come after Kimmel sarcastically thanked Trump in his monologue for making the Oscars seem less racist, a nod to the #OscarsSoWhite controversy of the past several years.
Kimmel also joked at the beginning of the show that he expected Trump to tweet critical comments while “taking a dump at 5 a.m.”
Many compared Kimmel’s tweets to a similar viral social media moment from the 2014 Oscars, when host Ellen DeGeneres posted a selfie with many celebrities mid-show. That photo generated the most retweets in Twitter’s history at the time and even caused the social media site to briefly crash.
If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014
