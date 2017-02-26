A man out on bail is accused of a confrontation that turned fatal

2:01 Rabbi Avi Perets discusses safety after temple targeted by alleged white supremacist Pause

1:37 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.26

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1

2:20 Worth it or not? Thoughts on Surfside parking decal price rise

2:42 How to keep your Christmas tree from turning into a tragedy

1:05 Garden City dredging project from a drone

0:45 Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator'