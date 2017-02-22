San Jose mayor admits failures in flood evacuation order

Hundreds of residents fled their homes in the San Jose region in California due to rising flood waters on Wednesday. A major freeway was forced to shutdown because of the flooding.
A car sits in the middle of flooded Welch Avenue in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. Rising floodwaters sent thousands of residents fleeing inundated homes in San Jose and forced the shutdown of a major freeway Wednesday.
Rescue crews take out residents from a flooded neighborhood Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. Rescuers chest-deep in water steered boats carrying dozens of people, some with babies and pets, from a San Jose neighborhood inundated by water from an overflowing creek Tuesday.
Heavy storms over the past two weeks caused parts of the shoulder and one lane of westbound Highway 50 give way, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, near Pollock Pines, Calif. Crews have one lane open, of the four lane highway, as they work to repair the hole that is about 40 feet long and 17 feet wide on one of the main routes to Lake Tahoe.
Cars and backyards are flooded in a neighborhood Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. Rescuers chest-deep in water steered boats carrying dozens of people, some with babies and pets, from a San Jose neighborhood inundated by water from an overflowing creek Tuesday.
Rescuers travel by boat through a flooded neighborhood looking for stranded residents Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. Rescuers chest-deep in water steered boats carrying dozens of people, some with babies and pets, from a San Jose neighborhood inundated by water from an overflowing creek Tuesday.
Diana Pham hugs her dog after being rescued by boat from a flooded neighborhood Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. Rescuers chest-deep in water steered boats carrying dozens of people, some with babies and pets, from a San Jose neighborhood inundated by water from an overflowing creek Tuesday.
Flood waters inundate a recreation area Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Rio Linda, Calif. Water overflowing from nearby Dry Creek caused officials to call for a voluntary evacuation of parts of the small community north of Sacramento.
A woman is wrapped in a blanket by rescue crews in a flooded neighborhood Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. Rescuers chest-deep in water steered boats carrying dozens of people, some with babies and pets, from a San Jose neighborhood inundated by water from an overflowing creek Tuesday.
James Fipps takes his dogs for a walk on a makeshift raft as Clear Lake continues to inundate homes with flooding, Tuesday Feb. 21, 2017, in Lakeport, Calif.
A fish marker floats on to Esplanade Street off Clear Lake during flooding, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 in Lakeport, Calif.
Michael Angel moves furniture from his home at Parkview resort as Clear Lake inundates the shoreline with flooding, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Lakeport, Calif.
City crew checks on flooding on Lakeshore Blvd. at the edge of Clear Lake, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Lakeport, Calif.
Bruce Alden of Lakeport, paddles his way across Esplanade Street to get some waders from friends in a flood, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Lakeport, Calif.
Todd Marshall, a tenant of Will-O-Point Trailer Park refused to evacuate his trailer as Clear Lake continues to rise with flooding, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Lakeport, Calif.
A car is submerged on a flooded road Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. Rains have saturated once-drought stricken California but have created chaos for residents hit hard by the storms. The latest downpours swelled waterways to flood levels and left about half the state under flood, wind and snow advisories.
People look out from the front door of a flooded apartment complex Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. Rains have saturated once-drought stricken California but have created chaos for residents hit hard by the storms. The latest downpours swelled waterways to flood levels and left about half the state under flood, wind and snow advisories.
A man looks out from the front door of a flooded apartment complex Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. Rains have saturated once-drought stricken California but have created chaos for residents hit hard by the storms. The latest downpours swelled waterways to flood levels and left about half the state under flood, wind and snow advisories.
A boy is wrapped in foil after being rescued from a flooded neighborhood Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in San Jose , Calif. Rains have saturated once-drought stricken California but have created chaos for residents hit hard by the storms. The latest downpours swelled waterways to flood levels and left about half the state under flood, wind and snow advisories.
Flood waters inundate a bicycle motocross track, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Rio Linda, Calif. Water overflowing from nearby Dry Creek caused officials to call for a voluntary evacuation for parts of the small community north of Sacramento.
A pair of pickup trucks drive through flood waters covering Cherry Lane, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Rio Linda, Calif. Water overflowing from nearby Dry Creek caused officials to call for voluntary evacuation of parts of the small community north of Sacramento.
Flood waters inundate a recreation area Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Rio Linda, Calif. Water overflowing from nearby Dry Creek caused officials to call for a voluntary evacuation for parts of the small community north of Sacramento.
Signs block a road which runs into the overflowing Coyote Creek Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Morgan Hill, Calif. Rains have saturated once-drought stricken California but have created chaos for residents hit hard by the storms. The latest downpours swelled waterways to flood levels and left about half the state under flood, wind and snow advisories.
Water from the Lake Anderson Reservoir gushes down a spillway Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Morgan Hill, Calif. Rains have saturated once-drought stricken California but have created chaos for residents hit hard by the storms. The latest downpours swelled waterways to flood levels and left about half the state under flood, wind and snow advisories.
Ken Okenquist, center right, and his grandson Keaton Davis, 11, watch the flooding caused by Coyote Creek Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Morgan Hill, Calif. Rains have saturated once-drought stricken California but have created chaos for residents hit hard by the storms. The latest downpours swelled waterways to flood levels and left about half the state under flood, wind and snow advisories.
A sign is submerged in the water from Coyote Creek Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Morgan Hill, Calif. Rains have saturated once-drought stricken California but have created chaos for residents hit hard by the storms. The latest downpours swelled waterways to flood levels and left about half the state under flood, wind and snow advisories.
Hien Nguyen walks through flooded waters on Welch Avenue in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. Rising floodwaters sent thousands of residents fleeing inundated homes in San Jose and forced the shutdown of a major freeway Wednesday.
Hien Nguyen walks through flooded waters on Welch Avenue in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. Rising floodwaters sent thousands of residents fleeing inundated homes in San Jose and forced the shutdown of a major freeway Wednesday.
A man and woman push a cart along flooded waters on Needles Drive in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. Rising floodwaters sent thousands of residents fleeing inundated homes in San Jose and forced the shutdown of a major freeway Wednesday.
A man walks through flooded water on Rock Spring Drive in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. Rising floodwaters sent thousands of residents fleeing inundated homes in San Jose and forced the shutdown of a major freeway Wednesday.
A boy looks onto flooded Nordale Avenue in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. Rising floodwaters sent thousands of residents fleeing inundated homes in San Jose and forced the shutdown of a major freeway Wednesday.
Enrique Pazos carries belongings out of his garage which was partially flooded in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. Rising floodwaters sent thousands of residents fleeing inundated homes in San Jose and forced the shutdown of a major freeway Wednesday.
Submerged automobiles are shown on flooded Nordale Avenue in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. Rising floodwaters sent thousands of residents fleeing inundated homes in San Jose and forced the shutdown of a major freeway Wednesday.
