Hearing resumes on new trial request in prep school case

Judge Larry M. Smukler makes a ruling during the first day of a hearing on whether Owen Labrie deserves a new trial, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 in Concord, N.H. Labrie claims his trial lawyers failed to challenge the felony charge. He was acquitted in 2015 of raping a 15-year-old classmate as part of a game of sexual conquest at St. Paul's School but was convicted of a felony computer charge requiring him to register as a sex offender.
Attorney Robin Malone and her client Owen Labrie look over documents at the first day of a hearing on whether Labrie deserves a new trial, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 in Concord, N.H. Labrie claims his trial lawyers failed to challenge the felony charge. He was acquitted in 2015 of raping a 15-year-old classmate as part of a game of sexual conquest at St. Paul's School but was convicted of a felony computer charge requiring him to register as a sex offender.
