Lefty or righty? Our handedness comes from spinal cord and starts in womb, study says

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy Pause

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

0:25 Alligator at the door!

1:22 Gators bellowing makes water dance at Green Pond wildlife preserve

0:35 Myrtle Beach alligators on the rise

1:55 Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises

0:45 Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator'

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

0:57 Benjamin McDowell has first appearance before federal judge in 'Dylann Roof'-inspired case