Contractors kicked down the door and gutted the place — but it was the wrong house

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth Pause

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

1:23 Troubled teens experience SOAR

1:22 Local man in hospital after competing in 'Rough N Rowdy Brawl'

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

1:32 Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show