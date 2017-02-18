Blind cleric behind 1990s terror plots dies in US prison

0:27 Squirrel spotted eating a slice of pizza in a tree Pause

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

1:23 Troubled teens experience SOAR

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:22 Local man in hospital after competing in 'Rough N Rowdy Brawl'

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

0:52 Supermarket chain Aldi opens first Palmetto store