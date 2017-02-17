Those who spend the most time on the road are pleading to pay more for gas. Here’s why.

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train Pause

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

1:55 Learn how to 'pour over' properly

1:46 "Compassion Experience" models life conditions of children in developing countries

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

2:10 Former addict spoke to jail inmates about recovery and hope

1:32 Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach