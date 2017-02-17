AP Exclusive: Warning, escape route lack by California dam

1:26 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.17 Pause

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

2:10 Former addict spoke to jail inmates about recovery and hope

0:27 Squirrel spotted eating a slice of pizza in a tree

1:26 Myrtle Beach students' CPR Buddy app up for major award

2:17 Making chicken rice in the old days

1:01 Coastal Carolina claims 41-21 win over Furman

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy