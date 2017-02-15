Domestic militia groups plummet 40 percent amid Trump rise

1:25 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.15 Pause

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

1:18 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.14

1:32 Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

0:52 Supermarket chain Aldi opens first Palmetto store

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing