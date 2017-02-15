Plane hits deer while taking off, makes emergency landing

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance' Pause

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

1:04 Burglars with a hammer versus impact resistant glass

1:18 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.14

1:32 Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show

2:55 Sumpter, Bell give their thoughts on Myrtle Beach first round win over Dreher

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

2:02 Former NASCAR driver Jody Lavender remembers his racing days

0:32 Protesters follow Rep. Tom McClintock out of Roseville town hall meeting under police escort