Russian diplomat was under scrutiny for US election meddling. He denies any role.

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy Pause

1:18 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.14

2:55 Sumpter, Bell give their thoughts on Myrtle Beach first round win over Dreher

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

5:01 Trump talks about Russia accusations, business dealings in first post-election press conference

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

0:48 Trump counters on Putin question, says 'Our country's so innocent?'

1:25 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.15

1:51 Big sharks are closer than you think, and not necessarily in the ocean