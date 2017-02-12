Jazz legend Al Jarreau dies at 76

Al Jarreau, a Grammy Award-winning singer whose versatile tenor voice and vibrant stage style blurred the lines between jazz, soul and pop music, died Feb. 12 at a Los Angeles hospital. He was 76.
His publicist, Joe Gordon, announced the death, saying the singer had been treated for exhaustion. The cause was not immediately known.
Jarreau had been forced into retirement from touring due to exhaustion, it was announced last week.
A statement on his website last week said Jarreau’s medical team told him he couldn’t perform any of his remaining concert dates this year.
