Alabama AG named to Jeff Sessions' former Senate seat

1:31 84 Lumber: The Journey Begins Pause

3:17 84 Lumber: Complete The Journey

3:29 Policing the fashion from Trump's inauguration day

1:39 Five Circus Sarasota members fall from high wire during practice

2:27 CCU athletes read story to Carolina Forest kindergarteners

4:24 Loris girls claim share of region crown, boys earn second in Region VI-3A

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street

0:58 With one shot, Kansas game warden frees two deer