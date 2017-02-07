Tornadoes touch down, wreak havoc in southern Louisiana

2:55 Cayley Frenzel of Coastal Ale House gives us her Peach Blossom Martini | Hot Pour Pause

1:31 84 Lumber: The Journey Begins

2:39 Morehead Scholar Kaleb Lyda and mother Kim Lyda

3:17 84 Lumber: Complete The Journey

1:15 Blind cheerleaders’ spirit refuses to go unseen

1:08 Travelers rage at long lines after Customs computer outage at MIA

4:07 Federal judge temporarily halts Trump’s travel ban

1:15 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.7

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street