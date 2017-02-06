The people behind the Women’s March are calling for a women’s strike

1:37 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.6 Pause

1:51 Myrtle Beach to build library, children’s museum on superblock

1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe

2:16 Grand Strand celebrates the Year of Rooster at art museum

0:33 Hard Rock Cafe pyramid demolished

1:40 Developmentally delayed kid gets tailor-made Halloween costume

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom