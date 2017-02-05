Watch Roger Goodell hand the Lombardi trophy to Robert Kraft while getting booed

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers Pause

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

1:31 84 Lumber: The Journey Begins

3:17 84 Lumber: Complete The Journey

1:37 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.6

2:16 Grand Strand celebrates the Year of Rooster at art museum