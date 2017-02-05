Police: DNA leads to arrest in strangling of NYC jogger

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers Pause

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

2:03 Course review group plays Prestwick's 16th hole (video)

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

2:16 Grand Strand celebrates the Year of Rooster at art museum

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street

0:33 Hard Rock Cafe pyramid demolished

3:58 Comedian/bartender Jimmy Mathieu talks life and the Texas Top Shelf Margarita at Suck Bang Blow | Hot Pour