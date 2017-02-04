This teen made $40,000, all because his lamb wouldn't pee

1:11 The week ahead for the Myrtle Beach area: Feb. 6 - 12 Pause

3:03 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street

0:45 North Myrtle Beach High School learns about cultural history with Black History Trivia Bowl

1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe

0:33 Hard Rock Cafe pyramid demolished

0:47 Changes underway at Broadway at the Beach

4:06 Socastee claims playoff berth with win over Carolina Forest

1:57 Father of victim speaks up for wife accused of shooting him at bond hearing