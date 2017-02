She told him not to smoke. He set her hair on fire and led 95-mph chase, sheriff says

0:45 North Myrtle Beach High School learns about cultural history with Black History Trivia Bowl Pause

4:06 Socastee claims playoff berth with win over Carolina Forest

3:03 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe

0:33 Hard Rock Cafe pyramid demolished

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street

0:47 Changes underway at Broadway at the Beach

0:09 A beautiful picture at sunset of a recent fishing trip

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach