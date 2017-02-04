Trump lashes out at federal judge over ruling on travel ban

0:45 North Myrtle Beach High School learns about cultural history with Black History Trivia Bowl Pause

1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe

0:33 Hard Rock Cafe pyramid demolished

2:04 Bicyclists participate in weekly Light Up The Night Ride

1:50 Former NBA player gives talks on the dangers of heroin abuse in Myrtle Beach

4:06 Socastee claims playoff berth with win over Carolina Forest

0:47 Changes underway at Broadway at the Beach

3:03 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street