US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide

3:03 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year Pause

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street

0:50 Fort Worth police apprehend slithery suspect

2:04 Bicyclists participate in weekly Light Up The Night Ride

1:59 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe

0:33 Hard Rock Cafe pyramid demolished

0:47 Changes underway at Broadway at the Beach

1:57 Father of victim speaks up for wife accused of shooting him at bond hearing