Does anyone know how to remove a snake from your ear?

If you don’t like snakes, stop reading now.
According to a CNN report, a Portland woman named Ashley Glawe and her pet ball python became one recently when the snake decided to take a trip through her gauge earring hole.
Glawe had put the snake around her shoulders, according to the report, and snakes like hiding in holes. Thus, Bart the snake zipped through the hole and became stuck in Glawe’s ear.
The woman, who at first though the snake was attacking, tried putting cooking oil on the reptile to ease it out of her ear, but that didn’t work, according to CNN. The fire department didn’t have an answer, either.
Glawe wound up in the emergency room where doctors numbed her ear and applied lube and pulled the snake out.
The woman wound up sore and bruised, but both she and Bart were fine.
