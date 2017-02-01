Air Force base: 1 killed, 1 injured in New Mexico training

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading Pause

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street

3:30 Video captures moments after police cruiser crash on Coral Way

0:47 John Berryhill on bacon

2:02 Jobs of NASCAR: Meet Spanky, the chef who cooks 150 pounds of bacon per weekend to feed his team

2:08 Celebrity chef Guy Fieri at Dell’Osso Family Farm

1:26 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.1

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

1:19 Settlement announced for case against Horry County Police Department