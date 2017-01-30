Starting Feb. 1, airmen can show their tats

1:37 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.30 Pause

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

1:36 Muslim woman records coffee shop encounter with man allegedly from Columbus

2:13 Surveillance video catches robbery of Wire Express in Milledgeville, Ga.

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

0:31 Governor Scott press conference at Broward General

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says

1:42 BSO update on shooting at FLL

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says