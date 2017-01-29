Chaos over Trump immigration order may be just what he wants

1:08 Travelers rage at long lines after Customs computer outage at MIA Pause

1:23 Horry County Democratic Party rallies for sensible gun laws outside gun show

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

0:55 High Energy Square Dance at SC Square & Round Dance Convention

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

1:54 The Track Family Recreation Center in Myrtle Beach makes its debut

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

1:21 Transforming Broadway at the Beach

1:21 The week ahead for the Myrtle Beach area: Jan. 23 - 29