Duterte asks US not to store weapons in Philippine camps in case war erupts with China

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab Pause

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

1:32 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.29

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

0:55 High Energy Square Dance at SC Square & Round Dance Convention

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

1:49 Overtime Pay: A Lego Story

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

1:54 The Track Family Recreation Center in Myrtle Beach makes its debut