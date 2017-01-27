Does your dog need to chill out? Play him some Bob Marley, or maybe Air Supply

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab Pause

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history

0:37 Goat talk with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg

1:49 Overtime Pay: A Lego Story

1:50 Former NBA player gives talks on the dangers of heroin abuse in Myrtle Beach

0:47 Broadway at the Beach after Hurricane Matthew

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

1:37 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.27

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom