Why are people live-streaming their suicides?

1:50 Former NBA player gives talks on the dangers of heroin abuse in Myrtle Beach Pause

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab

0:22 Man pardoned by Obama killed by masked men at halfway house

0:37 Goat talk with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg

1:49 Overtime Pay: A Lego Story

0:47 Broadway at the Beach after Hurricane Matthew

1:37 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.27

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing