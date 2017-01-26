'Not race. Not gender. Just American': Three white men leave black waitress $450 tip

2:26 Mexico president Pena Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall Pause

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history

0:55 Sheriff's Department investigates homicide inside marijuana grow house

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

2:00 Aynor High School BuzzBots builds robot for upcoming contest

2:37 A Dog's Purpose

1:28 The week ahead for the Myrtle Beach area: Jan. 30 - Feb. 5

1:36 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.25