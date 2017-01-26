Police: Drug dealers used Cape Cod home of Kennedy relatives

2:26 Mexico president Pena Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:55 Sheriff's Department investigates homicide inside marijuana grow house

1:50 Former NBA player gives talks on the dangers of heroin abuse in Myrtle Beach

2:37 A Dog's Purpose

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

1:28 The week ahead for the Myrtle Beach area: Jan. 30 - Feb. 5

2:00 Aynor High School BuzzBots builds robot for upcoming contest

1:54 The Track Family Recreation Center in Myrtle Beach makes its debut