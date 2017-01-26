'It's a first for me': Deputy saves the day, delivers baby in back seat

A Tarrant County Sheriff’s deputy says he was just doing his job, but one North Texas baby will probably be telling the story for the rest of his life.
Deputy Christopher Carmichael was on foot patrol Tuesday morning near the Tarrant County Courthouse in downtown Fort Worth when he saw a truck suddenly stop and heard screaming, a sheriff’s office press release said.
When Carmichael went to see if the occupants needed help, he found a mother giving birth.
“I just thought I was going to open the door to a woman in a lot of pain and just needing to get to the hospital,” Carmichael told NBC DFW. “The lady is squatted in the backseat and as I look down the baby is coming out.”
He immediately called for an ambulance but the baby couldn’t wait — before he knew it, Carmichael was handing a healthy baby boy to his mother.
“It’s a first for me, that’s for sure,” Carmichael told NBC DFW. “I’ve watched three of my kids be born, but I never physically did it.”
The ambulance arrived shortly after the birth and took mother and baby to John Peter Smith Hospital.
“Both mom and son are happy and healthy,” the press release said.
