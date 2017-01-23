Ex-exec admits stealing $850K from health care giant UPMC

2:39 Sister and brother centenarians party like they're 99 Pause

1:51 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.23

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

3:18 Loris girls grab region lead with win over Dillon

0:49 Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium press box demolition

1:40 Saying goodbye after two decades of service to Pawleys Island

3:07 Haley at confirmation hearing: I don't know everything about the U.N.

1:55 Obama holds last press conference of his presidency