The Latest: 1 dead, 5 injured at San Antonio shopping mal

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration Pause

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:51 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.22

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

1:21 The week ahead for the Myrtle Beach area: Jan. 23 - 29

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

6:47 Former detective talks about involvement with Jane Doe 1