The FBI ran a huge child porn site to catch predators. The accused are crying foul

1:51 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.22 Pause

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

1:21 The week ahead for the Myrtle Beach area: Jan. 23 - 29

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1

0:09 A beautiful picture at sunset of a recent fishing trip

3:18 Loris girls grab region lead with win over Dillon

0:52 Supermarket chain Aldi opens first Palmetto store