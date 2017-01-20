Police and protesters clash in D.C. before Trump’s inauguration

1:40 Saying goodbye after two decades of service to Pawleys Island Pause

2:10 NAACP offers new traffic plan for Bikefest; city sees too many issues with plan

1:30 Trump family arrives at St. John's Church

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

3:08 Newborn stolen from hospital 18 years ago found safe

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

1:41 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.20