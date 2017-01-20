Police: Suspect in double slaying shoots self, still alive.

1:21 The week ahead for the Myrtle Beach area: Jan. 23 - 29 Pause

0:53 Miami woman records hundreds of bed bugs crawling on her bed at Atlantis in the Bahamas

2:10 NAACP offers new traffic plan for Bikefest; city sees too many issues with plan

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

1:30 Trump family arrives at St. John's Church

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

3:08 Newborn stolen from hospital 18 years ago found safe