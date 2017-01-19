Do elephants hold the cure for cancer? Researchers think that could be the case

Researchers in Utah are hopeful they have found a key weapon in the war on cancer.
According to a report that originated at CNN, researchers at the Huntsman Cancer Institute are using elephant protein to combat the disease. Researchers used the blood from elephants at Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus and Hogle Zoo because elephants rarely get cancer.
The protein, called P-53, was discovered to actually attack human cancer cells.
Dr. Joshua Huntsman, an oncologist, and his team are now working with an Israeli lab with the aim to start animal testing. If successful, human testing could begin in about three years.
