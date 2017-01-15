Athletic director reveals years of shame after molestation in hopes of helping others

1:43 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.15 Pause

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

1:34 Daughters Missing Mae Davis On Mothers Day

2:39 Frank Braddock of Dick's Last Resort in North Myrtle Beach talks Pale Horse, New Years Resolutions, and duct tape | Hot Pour

2:24 The party continues as the Carolina Country Music Festival rolls into Day 3

1:26 Carolina Country Music Festival time lapse

1:10 Hundreds charge into the Atlantic at annual Polar Bear Plunge