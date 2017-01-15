Former professor’s sexual advances brutally rejected, detectives say

1:43 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.15 Pause

1:38 The last of the circus elephants

1:18 Race relations: a conversation at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

1:29 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.14

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

2:39 Frank Braddock of Dick's Last Resort in North Myrtle Beach talks Pale Horse, New Years Resolutions, and duct tape | Hot Pour