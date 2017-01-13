Maid of honor guzzles whiskey, steals best man’s car and exposes herself to police

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling Pause

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

1:29 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.14

1:07 Back up, evaluate is a good first step to swing improvement

1:14 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.12

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:16 Mother pleads guilty to homicide by child abuse

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse