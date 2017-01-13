Green Bay Packers fans want Troy Aikman and Joe Buck banned from broadcasting booth

Green Bay Packers fans don’t want former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman and his Fox broadcast partner Joe Buck calling Sunday’s NFC divisional playoff game against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
They’re serious about it, too. Nearly 27,000 people as of Friday afternoon had signed a petition on Change.org calling for Fox’s No. 1 broadcast team to be banned from calling the big game. The petition, started five days ago by Andrew Dorff of Brookfield, Wis., will be delivered to the NFL, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Fox News, according to the petition.
The petition states:
“On behalf of the Green Bay Packers fans across the world, we would like action taken to prohibit them from giving their constant negative input about our team. We are sick of the biased announcing always coming from them.”
Aikman, as Packers and Cowboys fans will all recall, beat Brett Favre and the Packers in three consecutive postseasons — 1993, 1994 and 1995.
Aikman, a three-time Super Bowl champion, responded to the petition during his weekly appearance on Dallas-Fort Worth sports radio station KTCK The Ticket.
“I don’t know if there’s Cowboys fan petitions, but I get it from Cowboys fans too, saying that I’m against their team.”
He continued: “I remember what [former NFL broadcaster] Pat Summerall years ago told me back when I was still playing. People didn’t have social media, they would write fan mail. And he said, ‘Hey as long as I’m getting fan mail, hate mail I guess you could say, from both sides, then I feel like I’m doing my job.’ But I think there’s some truth in that.”
Aikman said the petition doesn’t bother him, but that Buck gets a little sensitive to the criticism.
“It is pretty remarkable, though, especially for Packers fans,” Aikman said. “We’ve had their games in recent weeks and they’ve played great, we’ve talked about how great they’ve been playing and how great Aaron Rodgers has been. So it’s a little bit confusing, but it is what it is.
“I could not care less about that. I know Joe, he does get a little bit bothered by it. He’s a little sensitive when he hears that people don’t want us to broadcast their games.”
Jeff Caplan: 817-390-7705, @Jeff_Caplan
Comments