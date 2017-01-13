Teen’s beating was broadcast live and now donations are pouring in to support him

0:58 Family carries EpiPens with them everywhere they go Pause

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

1:32 Consumers outraged over EpiPen pricing

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

0:56 Suspicious Envelop Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

1:38 How to survive an active shooter

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse