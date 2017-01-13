Millennials got more education, get paid less than their boomer parents did

1:38 How to survive an active shooter Pause

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

0:56 Suspicious Envelop Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

2:39 Frank Braddock of Dick's Last Resort in North Myrtle Beach talks Pale Horse, New Years Resolutions, and duct tape | Hot Pour

2:18 Chadwell introduced as CCU assistant

1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe