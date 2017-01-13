3 lawsuits, 5 wheelbarrows, 298,745 pennies: One man’s quest to stick it to the DMV

1:31 Combat veteran with PTSD finds strength and relief in Valor Games Pause

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

1:38 How to survive an active shooter

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

8:46 Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict "music to my ears"

1:24 The week ahead for the Myrtle Beach area: Jan. 16 - 22

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach