Just feet from U.S. border, Cubans ponder the end of their dream

The 30-year-old Cuban roofer leaned over the railing and called his older sister in Miami.
Dennis Pupo Cruz told her he was stuck on the Mexican-side of the bridge above the Rio Grande River. He was inches from the U.S. border, but Border Patrol agents had stopped him or any of the other Cubans with him from entering into the United States.
“We’re two hours late,” said Pupo, his eyes beginning to water.
Pupo was one of 15 Cubans stranded in the middle of the bridge that links Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, with Laredo, Texas, on Thursday night after President Barack Obama suddenly ended the so-called “wet foot, dry foot” policy that for more than 20 years had allowed Cubans who reached the United States to remain there.
They’d arrived at the U.S. border, often after spending thousands of dollars, with plans to travel to Miami, Houston and Las Vegas where they would meet family and start new lives. Now everything is in doubt.
“My uncle. My aunts,” said Carlos Alberto Gonzalez Ricabal, a bartender from Las Tunas, Cuba, who arrived at the border at 6 p.m. “They told me to hurry up and come. Two hours. Two hours.”
Hundreds of Cubans had been rushing to make it to the United States before the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, expecting that the new president might change U.S. policy toward Cuba and eliminate the special benefits Cubans have long received in the United States. None imagined that President Barack Obama, who visited Havana less than a year ago, would make the change just a week before he leaves office.
Hundreds, if not thousands, of others are no doubt just learning about the change while further back in their journey to the U.S., stuck now in Mexico or other parts of Central and South America. How could their perilous journey over mountains and through jungles end this way?
Cesar Buza Gonzalez, 22, questioned how Obama could make the change so suddenly without first getting the approval of the U.S. Congress. Leanys Morales, 47, hoping against hope, wondered if the border agents at Laredo just didn’t know know that the deadline was still hours away.
There must be a mistake, she said. Surely, so momentous a change wouldn’t have happened so abruptly with no notice. “We don’t’ understand,” said Renee Sanchez. “We don’t understand.”
But Obama in fact had ended the policy immediately – U.S. officials in Washington said the abruptness of the change was necessary to prevent setting off a stampede from Cuba to the United States of people trying to beat the deadline.
Pupo’s sister in Miami, Midalmis Martinez, wondered why the U.S. couldn’t just take in those who were on the bridge. They were practically inside, she said in a phone interview.
“I don’t know what to do,” she said.
The U.S. agents gave each of the Cubans they turned away a list of resources in Mexico, including a hospital, the Red Cross and a shelter where they could seek help. They gave each an appointment to return on Saturday if they wanted to apply for asylum.
But seeking asylum is not easy. They must prove they have a credible fear of persecution if they return to Cuba. Then they must wait for a hearing before a judge. To receive asylum in the United States, applicants must prove they have a well-founded fear of persecution based on five categories: “race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group or political opinion.”
“I would guess that most of these Cubans would not be able to show such fears,” said Professor William LeoGrande, a specialist in Cuban politics and U.S. foreign policy at American University in Washington. Wanting a better life is not one of the grounds for aylum.
Many of the young men and women had sold their homes and all their possessions to raise the money to make the trip. Now, with the door slammed shut, they let go of their dream reluctantly.
contemplated Raul Alejandro Gonzalez, 28, said they had no choice, but to stay and fight.
“We’re going to wait here,” Raul Alejandro Gonzalez, 28, said as he stood on the bridge. “We’re going to sleep here. We’ll wait until tomorrow. We’ll wait until next week. We’ll wait until they let us in.”
Pupo could only nod his head. He thought he was going to be in Miami by the weekend to meet his sister. She’d said friends would help him find some construction work.
On the phone, he told her some of the other Cubans were going to stay and see if they eventually would be let in. She told him to be strong. He wiped his eyes.
“I’ll wait for you here,” she said.
