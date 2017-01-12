High school assignment tells girls to go on a $5 date and ‘don’t waste his money’

1:31 Combat veteran with PTSD finds strength and relief in Valor Games Pause

2:08 Former Sen. Al D’Amato kicked off plane for staging protest

2:16 Mother pleads guilty to homicide by child abuse

1:14 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.12

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

8:46 Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict "music to my ears"

1:20 Deputy Solicitor Scott Hixson on Sarah Toney's sentencing

0:53 Sarah Toney to serve 27-year sentence