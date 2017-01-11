Some food stamp recipients will soon be able to order groceries online

1:07 Brad Redding golf tip (Jan. 10, 2017) Pause

2:01 New board members at Horry County Schools

3:25 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1

8:46 Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict "music to my ears"

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

0:36 Springmaid Pier demolished by Hurricane Matthew

2:39 Frank Braddock of Dick's Last Resort in North Myrtle Beach talks Pale Horse, New Years Resolutions, and duct tape | Hot Pour

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach