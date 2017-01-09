Bail denied for man charged in security breach at O'Hare

National

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois man charged with aggravated battery and criminal trespass after police say he breached security at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport has been ordered held without bail.

Twenty-one-year-old Malik Steffon Neal of Joliet made his first court appearance Monday in Cook County.

Police say Neal was arrested Sunday after he entered a restricted area without a valid ticket and ignored police commands to stop.

Neal allegedly struck several officers as they tried to arrest him. One Chicago officer was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries to the face, and a Chicago sergeant was treated at the scene.

Authorities say Neal was taken to Resurrection Medical Center for a mental health evaluation after he was arrested.

It wasn't immediately known if Neal has legal representation.

