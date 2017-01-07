Airport gunman charged, US seeks death penalty

1:42 Metro-east man donates his 240th pint of blood, reaching 30-gallon mark Pause

0:49 SUV Crashes into Power Pole

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world

1:47 Jack Leasure returns to the Beach Ball (video)

2:42 How to keep your Christmas tree from turning into a tragedy

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

3:29 Sarah Turner of Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant in Market Common talks love, basketball and the best concert lineup ever | Hot Pour

1:26 Brad Redding golf tip (Dec. 27, 2016)